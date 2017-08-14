Vassell admits he couldn’t turn down Blues move

Former Luton striker Isaac Vassell has admitted he just couldn’t turn down the chance to join Championship Birmingham City.

The 23-year-old eventually brought an end to the on-going saga over his future by agreeing a four year contract with the Blues this morning, as speaking to his new club’s official website, he said: “I am absolutely buzzing, I can’t wait to get going.

“It’s been going on for the past couple of months, that sort of thing, and once the club put in a bid that was accepted, I was just so excited and I am looking forward to moving on to the next chapter in my career now.

“Birmingham is a massive club and we need to be right up there, contending.

“For me, I just want to come in and make an impact, show everyone what I can do, bang some goals in.

“This is a great opportunity for me and I can’t let this one pass. Now this opportunity has arisen there is no way I will sell myself short.

“You’ve really got to go for it. I want to do what I can do and improve myself.”

The chance to work with experienced boss Harry Redknapp played its part in Vassell’s move too as he also discussed it with Luton’s midfielder Andrew Shinnie, currently on loan with Town from Birmingham.

He added: “He told me it’s a massive club, Birmingham’s a great city and it’s a good place to be at.

“It’s a massive club, I am delighted to be here. And to work under Harry Redknapp, such an experienced head, I can’t wait.

“I want to do the best I can. From what I have heard from everyone the club is moving forward and it’s going to be a good place to be at.”