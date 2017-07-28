Vassell confident he won’t fall foul of second season syndrome

Luton forward Isaac Vassell is well aware of the second season syndrome pitfalls that potentially await him this term.

The 23-year-old had a superb breakthrough campaign last term, as he got stronger and stronger as the year progressed, netting 14 goals in total and becoming a major player for the Hatters.

I’m not going to back down from that challenge, I’m going to stand up to it and produce. Isaac Vassell

He knows he has to redouble his efforts to make sure he continues his rise this term, saying: “Definitely, I was a bit of a surprise package.

“People might not have known who I was and what I was about, but now they probably know what I’m about.

“So there will be a bit more onus on me to do what I need to do, but I’m not going to back down from that challenge, I’m going to stand up to it and produce.

“Getting goals is my job, I’m a striker, in my mind I’m aiming for around the 20 mark, so if I can get there I’ll be happy.”

Vassell has completed his first proper pre-season at Luton this term too, having arrived during last term’s preparation.

He can feel the benefits already as well, including the trip out to Slovenia, adding: “It’s pretty tough, pretty gruelling, it’s my first proper pre-season as I came in about half way during pre-season so I didn’t get a full one in.

“This one’s really pushed me to the limits, but I feel like I’m coping with it.

“It’s a lot more intense and a lot more hard work, lot of loads on the legs and mentally it’s quite tough as you always know you’ve got something to do, or something harder around the corner.

“It was a great trip to Slovenia. Training out there was very hard and the hot weather was pretty tough to train in and do running in.

“But all round it was good for the lads and good for the fitness levels.

“We had a good game out there and a good result as well.”