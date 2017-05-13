Vassell not taking anything for granted at Blackpool

Striker Isaac Vassell isn’t taking anything for granted going into this weekend’s League Two play-off semi-final at Blackpool.

Town travel to Bloomfield Road for the first of their two-legged clash against the Tangerines tomorrow, in the knowledge that they won both league encounters, without conceding a goal.

We know we can beat them, we just have to turn up on both days, everyone do their job and I’m sure we’ll be fine. Isaac Vassell

Although Vassell will take comfort from that stat ahead of the match, he knows the Lancashire side will be a different animal with promotion to League One at stake.

He said: “It’s there, we know we’ve beaten them twice, but you can’t underestimate anyone.

“You can’t go into a game thinking, ‘oh yeah, we’ve beaten them before so we’ll beat them today.’

“You have to do your jobs on the day, everyone has to do their part to ensure the win.

“As long we stay focused, play our game, play the way we know we can play, then I’m sure it will take care of itself.

“Any play-off is a big game, every game is a big game from now on.

“We’ve just got to go into it, prepare right, keep our minds focused, don’t get nervous about it, although it’s good to have a little bit of nerves, but not too much.

“We’ll just play our game, because we’ve proved that we can beat anyone in the league, especially Blackpool, we’ve beaten them twice.

“So we know we can beat them, we just have to turn up on both days, everyone do their job and I’m sure we’ll be fine.”

Striker Jack Marriott also knew full well that Town’s double success wouldn’t have any bearing on the outcome of Town’s next two meetings.

He said: “Anything can happen in the play-offs, it’s a complete lottery.

“We’ve had some good games against them this season, we’re looking forward to it and it could have been anyone, but we’ll prepare properly and go into it with a real confidence.

“I think they will be, they’ve got a good team, they’ve got a good strong team and they will be very good games, but we’re confident and we should hopefully get the job done.”

After putting a run of three wins in a row together and going seven unbeaten, Marriott feels Town are in prime form to reach Wembley, adding: “The gaffer speaks a lot about momentum and winning the last three games and confirming that fourth spot, really shows our intentions.

“To go in with a 3-1 win (over Morecambe) is pleasing for everyone.”