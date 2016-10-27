Vassell ready to put the work in and earn his chance at Luton

Striker Isaac Vassell hasn’t set a timescale for when he expects to make his big breakthrough at Kenilworth Road this term.

The 23-year-old joined from non-league Truro City during the summer, but has been restricted to two starts so far, with only one coming in the league.

“I’ve come from lower league so I need to work on my game, need to step up my game, so I’m going to try to do that to get in the squad.” Isaac Vassell

He has made 13 appearances in total, with the majority being similar to Saturday, when he came off the bench against Mansfield Town during the second period.

Vassell, who was described as ‘rampant’ in training by boss Nathan Jones recently, said: “I’ve tried to play it by ear, it just goes week by week for me. For me, it’s the next day, or the next training session, or the next game.

“I just to try to make myself a little bit better or do something better or just improve in general, I don’t really have in my mind a date or a time that I will break in, it’s not just going to fall like that.

“For me to get that I’m going to have to work hard and show the gaffer what I can do to get in, because both strikers are playing well at the moment.

“It’s not just a case of for whatever reason I’ll just chuck him in, you have to earn that, you have to show the gaffer that you’re working hard in training and doing these things that will make him put you in.

“I trust the manager’s judgement with me and any chance I get I’ll try to do my best and I know in myself I’ve got work to do in training.

“I’ve come from lower league so I need to work on my game, need to step up my game, so I’m going to try to do that to get in the squad.”

The striker knows he has to take his chances when they come along, too, particularly in the EFL Trophy, with another game against Millwall coming up on November 8.

He continued: “Definitely and it’s not just me as well, there’s a lot of good players in this squad who are trying to get in and stamp their mark on the game.

“For me to come from Truro is a big step, I know that, and I’m sure the gaffer knows that as well.

“So for me, it’s about getting myself up to a good standard and going into training every day and doing what I can to make myself a better player.

“We’ve got a big squad full of really good players and it must be really hard for the gaffer to choose the team on a Saturday because everyone’s at a high level.

“So these games that we get – we’ve been doing really well in the cup games we’ve had – it must be making the gaffer think maybe I’ll chuck a few of them in, maybe not.

“All we can do is just our best and try to win the game.”

Danny Hylton is one of the strikers who has kept Vassell out of the side this term and the ex-Plymouth forward doesn’t have any issues with that.

In fact, Vassell’s hoping to model himself on Town’s leading scorer.

He said: “He’s on fire at the minute and everything he touches is going in; same in training as well.

“I just try to base my game around his. He’s a good role model to have at the club, scores lots of goals and someone you should aspire to be like in my situation.

“I look at that and think that’s someone I need to be like, I need to be like the Danny Hylton’s to force my way in and try and get some goals and do well.”

Breaking his duck for the Hatters remains a main target for Vassell too.

Despite starting his career with Argyle, he is yet to net a goal in the Football League.

He added: “I’m always trying to grab a goal, any striker’s job is to score goals.

“I haven’t scored one yet, I’m waiting for that one to come, and it will come for me sooner or later if I keep getting around the right areas.

“Maybe it’s just that bit of luck and then it might fall for me as I’ll take any goal, anything will do.”