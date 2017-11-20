VOTE: Who was your Hatters MOM against Cambridge United?

Hatters ran riot once more on home soil at the weekend, scoring seven at home for the third time already this season as they thrashed Cambridge United 7-0.

Danny Hylton netted a hat-trick, with Elliot Lee grabbing two, while brother Olly scored from inside his own half, with Dan Potts on target as well.

The News/Gazette is running a poll where fans can vote for their star Hatter from every game, so just head below and click on who you thought deserved the honour.