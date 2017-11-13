VOTE: Who was your Hatters MOM against Cheltenham?

Luton Town were held to a 2-2 draw by Cheltenham Town at the weekend after the hosts scored in the final minute of stoppage time.

The Hatters had led thanks to goals from Dan Potts and Elliot Lee, but were pegged back when Will Boyle escaped the attentions of the defence to nod over the line at the death.

