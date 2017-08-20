VOTE: Who was your Hatters MOM against Colchester?

Luton Town hit back from their defeat to Barnet with an excellent 3-0 win over Colchester United yesterday afternoon.

This season, the News/Gazette is running a newlook poll where fans can vote for the star Hatter from every game, so just head below and click on who you thought deserved the honour

Read more at: http://www.lutontoday.co.uk/sport/football/luton-town/vote-who-was-your-hatters-mom-against-spurs-u21s-1-8105859