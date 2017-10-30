VOTE: Who was your Hatters MOM against Coventry?

Luton Town suffered a rare defeat at the weekend, going down 3-0 to Coventry City at Kenilworth Road.

The visitors led early on though Marc McNulty’s first half header, while after Glen Rea was sent off in stoppage time, Jordan Shipley and Duckens Nazon added late goals.

This season, the News/Gazette is running a newlook poll where fans can vote for the star Hatter from every game, so just head below and click on who you thought deserved the honour.