VOTE: Who was your Hatters MOM against Mansfield?

Luton produced a late, late comeback to draw 2-2 at Mansfield Town on Saturday to pick up their first point away from home in League Two.

James Collins and Danny Hylton were both on target, while goalkeeper Marek Stech made a stoppage time penalty save to ensure Luton didn’t leave the One Call Stadium empty-handed.

