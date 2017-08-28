VOTE: Who was your Hatters MOM against Mansfield?

Luton produced a late, late comeback to draw 2-2 at Mansfield Town on Saturday to pick up their first point away from home in League Two.
James Collins and Danny Hylton were both on target, while goalkeeper Marek Stech made a stoppage time penalty save to ensure Luton didn’t leave the One Call Stadium empty-handed.
This season, the News/Gazette is running a newlook poll where fans can vote for the star Hatter from every game, so just head below and click on who you thought deserved the honour.
