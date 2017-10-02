VOTE: Who was your Hatters MOM against Newport?

A stellar first half display saw Luton Town rack up an excellent 3-1 victory over Newport County at the weekend.

Alan Sheehan’s free kick opened the scoring early on, before Danny Hylton’s brace, one from the penalty spot, put them 3-0 in front at the break.

Although the visitors pulled one back in the second period, Hatters were deserved winners, as they made it four wins from five games.

This season, the News/Gazette is running a newlook poll where fans can vote for the star Hatter from every game, so just head below and click on who you thought deserved the honour.