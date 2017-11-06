VOTE: Who was your Hatters MOM against Portsmouth?

A goal in first half stoppage time from striker James Collins saw Luton Town defeat Portsmouth 1-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The striker hammered home an excellent volley from Danny Hylton’s knock down moments before the break, as the League One side couldn’t find a response in the second period.

