VOTE: Who was your Hatters MOM against Portsmouth?

A goal in first half stoppage time from striker James Collins saw Luton Town defeat Portsmouth 1-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday.
The striker hammered home an excellent volley from Danny Hylton’s knock down moments before the break, as the League One side couldn’t find a response in the second period.
The News/Gazette is running a poll where fans can vote for their star Hatter from every game, so just head below and click on who you thought deserved the honour.
Almost Done!
Registering with Luton Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.