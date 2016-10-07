Walton an unused sub for England U21s in Kazakhstan

Hatters keeper Christian Walton was an unused substitute as England U21s reached the European U21 Championships with a 1-0 win in Kazakhstan yesterday afternoon.

The 20-year-old had been a late call-up to Aidy Boothroyd’s squad after Sunderland’s Jordan Pickford pulled out, but despite playing every minute of the Hatters’ League Two campaign so far, he wasn’t included, with Newcastle’s Freddie Woodman getting the nod.

Leicester City winger Demarai Gray put the visitors in front early on by sidefooting in Norwich’s Nathan Redmond’s low, deflected cross, for what was the only goal of the game.

Luton boss Nathan Jones will now hope that Walton is back in time for Town’s League Two clash with Crewe Alexandra tomorrow, before linking up with the squad again for Tuesday night’s final qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Walsall FC.