Walton backs Town to cope without Hylton

Town keeper Christian Walton believes his side can cope with the loss of star striker Danny Hylton to suspension this afternoon.

Luton host Mansfield Town at Kenilworth Road their summer signing after he picked up a fifth booking of the season during the 2-1 win at Leyton Orient last weekend.

We’ve got others that can step in as we’ve got such a brilliant squad here, so I think anyone would be ready to take his place. Christian Walton

The former Oxford forward has impressed hugely since joining, netting eight goals, including three in his last three games, but Walton insists Town’s squad will be strong enough in his absence.

He said: “It is going to be a big miss but we’ve got others that can step in as we’ve got such a brilliant squad here, so I think anyone would be ready to take his place.

“It comes down to discipline really, but he’s been a massive part of our season so far and he will continue to be one of our better players.

“His work-rate was outstanding, he was just non-stop (against Orient), so I wouldn’t want to be a centre half playing against him.”

Although frustrated at not being able to select Hylton, Jones also believes he has recruited a squad at Kenilworth Road to withstand anything this termn.

He said: “It’s a world away from last season. I had a good squad last year, in all fairness to the previous manager, they recruited a good, competitive squad, but now I feel we’re a different level.

“Now hopefully I can fulfil that and back that up with results and league position.

“But in terms of a group, in terms of variety, in terms of options, in terms of balance, it’s a different world, a different environment.

“For me, it’s a different club.”

On the threat of Mansfield, with the Stags, sitting in 11th place, just a point adrift of the play-offs, Walton added: “We need to back this up (Orient victory) with another win.

“We have to take the positives, go into next week, with everyone confident and ready for another win.”