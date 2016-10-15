Walton urges Hatters to stay switched on during O’s trip

Hatters keeper Christian Walton has urged his side to cut out their defensive lapses when they head to Leyton Orient this afternoon.

The Luton stopper has seen Town draw their last three games with Hartlepool, Cheltenham and Crewe 1-1, after throwing away the lead twice in the most recent matches.

We just switched off for that second and it’s a goal, that’s just a vital bit of concentration you need throughout the game to hold on to the win. Christian Walton

Walton now wants a first victory in four at the Matchroom Stadium on Saturday as he said: “We took the lead at a good time (against Crewe), just before half time and it was disappointing not to keep the clean sheet.

“From a keepers point of view it’s just stopping the cross really, maybe it came in a bit too easy, but that happens.

“Then I think we just switched off for that second and it’s a goal, that’s just a vital bit of concentration you need throughout the game to hold on to the win.

“We just need to go on to next week now and put those, not defensive errors, but making sure we can hold out on that three points.

“It’s going to be a good week ahead and I’m looking forward to next week.”

Walton felt his side found it hard to break down the Railwaymen during Saturday’s match at Kenilworth Road and knows it’s something they’re going to have become accustomed to this year.

He continued: “They’re in contention for promotion this year I’d have thought, they’ve got a good squad and are a good team, but I thought we had the better of the chances and were unlucky not to hold on to the three points.

“It’s always difficult, because they sat in and think teams will do that this year at Kenilworth Road, because they know the quality we have within our team.

“So it’s going to be difficult to break teams down, but one of those things we’re going to need to do to get those three points.

“There’s so much quality within our team, look on Tuesday night (against West Brom in the EFL Trophy) when the team was changed and they’re still putting out a great performance against a Premier League outfit with Premier League players in there.

“So teams are just going to come and they know what we have.”