Walton wins first England U21 cap

Luton Town goalkeeper Christian Walton has won his first England U21 cap after being named in the side to face Bosnia and Herzegovina at Walsall FC this afternoon.

Walton, who was a late call-up to the squad last week, travelling to Kazakhstan where he was an unused substitute as England reached the Euro U21 finals in Poland next year, has been picked by boss Aidy Boothroyd for their final qualifier.

The on-loan Brighton stopper forms part of a team which includes Sunderland’s Premier League starlet Duncan Watmore, Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and in-form striker Tammy Abraham, who has scored 11 goals in 14 games for Bristol City after joining on loan from Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Luton born Lewis Baker, who was at Hatters’ centre of excellence until being snapped up by Chelsea as a nine-year-old in 2005, starts, with Derby’s Jonathan Mitchell, who spent a brief loan spell at Kenilworth Road last term, is named among the substitutes.

Prior to the game, Walton, who has represented his country at U19 and U20 level, said: “I’m looking forward to Tuesday and if I do get a start it would be great for me, one I’ll look forward to, show them what I’m about and what I can do for England.”

England U21s: Christian Walton, Dominic Iorfa, Brendan Galloway, Isaac Hayden, Jack Stephens, Nathaniel Chalobah, Josh Onomah, John Swift, Tammy Abraham, Jack Grealish, Duncan Watmore.

Subs: James Ward-Prowse, Jonathan Mitchell, Calum Chambers, Lewis Baker, Demarai Gray, Nathan Redmond, Mason Holgate.