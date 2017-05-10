Yellow peril not on Hylton’s mind ahead of play-offs

Hatters striker Danny Hylton won’t be changing his game for the upcoming play-offs, despite knowing that he is once again walking a disciplinary tightrope.

The 28-year-old, who missed the final two games of the regular campaign due to his second sending off this season, is back on 13 bookings once more, with a potential three games left this term.

I don’t want to miss the final, if we get there, but I’m not going to go into games thinking about the yellow card. Danny Hylton

Knowing that two more cautions in the semi-final matches would see him out of the final at Wembley, if Luton make it, wasn’t something Hylton was considering ahead of the first leg at Blackpool on Sunday evening though, as he said: “No, I don’t think about, I’ll play as I do normally.

“If I pick up a yellow card in both games, obviously I don’t want to, I don’t want to miss the final, if we get there, but I’m not going to go into games thinking about the yellow card.

“We’ve got a great squad and have got players who can play, so who’s to say I’m even going to play in those games?

“I’m not thinking about that at all.”

Hylton admitted if he did try to change his style, it would cause him to lose an edge that has seen him take the division by storm this term, with 26 goals to his name already.

He continued: “I can’t take that fiery side when I play out.

“That’s me and I think that’s what makes me the player I am.

“I’ll keep trying to do what I do and just maybe try to tweak it a little bit.

“The disciplinary record since January has been all right. There’s only a couple of bookings, although the sending off makes that look a bit bad again.

“After the gaffer and the staff have spoken to me, it improved really well, so I know I can go games without getting booked.

“I’ve just got to make sure I’m always a little bit more aware as I do think sometimes players play act a little bit to try and get me booked, but I’ve just got to be a little bit more clever.”

Hylton has had to sit out the last two matches after his red card picked up against Notts County and admitted he’s not the best spectator.

He said: “I can’t wait to get back out there, it seems like ages since I’ve played football, so it (the break) was needed, but I can’t wait to get going now.

“Of course, I kick every ball when I’m watching. The other day I was listening in (against Accrington) and it a great result, I was buzzing for the boys.”

However, Hylton was quick to deny there had been any intent to get sent off on purpose during the clash with the Magpies after receiving an early yellow during the game.

He added: “I’d love to say there was some thought behind the process, but I get silly bookings sometimes.

“I play and I’m wholehearted, I run around and get involved sometimes, but it was just genuinely two yellows.

“They should have been avoided and I should have just stayed away and not got involved in anything, but these things happen.”