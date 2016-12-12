Youthful Luton squad to visit Stotfold in Beds Senior Cup

Luton Town will send a young squad to SSML Premier Division side Stotfold in the Beds Senior Cup quarter-final tomorrow night.

Striker Zane Banton is the most experienced name in the squad, which also contains the likes of Frankie Musonda, Tyreeq Bakinson and Arthur Read, who recently signed his first professional deal at Kenilworth Road.

This opportunity provides the players with the chance to enjoy knockout football, which is an important competition to themselves and the football club. Andy Awford

The rest of the squad are made up of U18s, as development and academy manager Andy Awford told the club’s official website: “We did well in the last round (beating Barton 3-0), it’ll be a great experience for our young players again to go up against men.

“We are now in a quarter-final, we want to enjoy the game, but we also want to make sure we get through to the semis.

“We know for a fact that Stotfold will have stronger and bigger players than us. It’s men versus 17 or 18-year-old boys. Our lads have to find a way to cope with the physical advantage the other team will have.

“They play against their own age groups every day, so for them to go up against Stotfold will present a completely different, physical challenge.

“We work on the physical side a lot and that’s something we need to work on, on the night.

“They’re going to play against men when they step into the first team environment one day hopefully, so they need to make the most of opportunities like these.

“But this opportunity provides the players with the chance to enjoy knockout football, which is an important competition to themselves and the football club. We will challenge the boys to rise to the occasion.”

The match will kick-off at 7:45pm, with tickets priced at £6 for adults and £3 for concessions.

Town squad: Liam Gooch, Tiernan Parker, Jack James, Harry Bean, Frankie Musonda, Kitan Sorunke, Joe Mead, Tyreeq Bakinson, Kavan Cotter, Arthur Read, Jack Snelus, Geo Craig, Freddie Hinds, Michael Shamalo, Zane Banton.