AFC announce trio head to Luton, Northampton and MK Dons

AFC Dunstable have announced that three of the club’s youth players have signed academy contracts with Football League teams.

Sam Mould, Jamie Capone and Tom Rowley have joined Luton Town, Northampton and MK Dons respectively, showing just how strong the club’s youth ranks are.

Hatters-bound Defender Mould, who was part of the U15s side, impressed so much at AFC he even played a year up for the U16s on occasions.

Manager Simon Davey said: “He has a great attitude and scored some important goals.

“He was very professional in his approach and it is no surprise to me he made it into a professional clubs academy.”

Fellow U15 member Capone has headed to the Cobblers, who currently ply their trade in League One.

He can hold down a number of positions, as boss Davey continued: “Jamie could play at centre back or in midfield and his reactive time to danger was exceptional.

“He is a great athlete with a great engine.”

Meanwhile, U14 attacker Tom Rowley, who can play wide right or upfront, has joined MK Dons, with his manager Dave Collins saying: “He was so determined he was going to make it, he worked on all aspects of his game and improved immensely.

“It was so deserving that he signed for the Dons Academy and he recently played against Manchester United at Stadium MK.”

A statement from AFC about the trio departing added: “As the club move forward with giving youth a chance, it goes to show, a breeding ground of great talent is amongst us and any player who has the talent and attitude to progress higher up the football ladder, AFC Dunstable can see the potential of these boys.

“Who knows what is out there for them? It gives the club great pride to produce this exciting talent.”