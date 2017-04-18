AFC Dunstable beat Aylesbury to set up final day showdown

southern league division one central

They travel to lowly Northwood in their final game on Saturday knowing they need to better Egham’s result against Barton Rovers to sneak into the last play-off place.

Dunstable scored on their first real attack of the game. A header from a right field cross was well saved but Jermaine Hall was on hand to poke home the rebound.

Josh Bamford could have drawn the Moles level on 21 minutes but his shot was misplaced with home keeper Garry Malone collecting the ball with ease. They then squandered their best chance when Ty Deacon’s header was blocked, and a shot from Aston Goss crashed against the bar.

On the half hour, BJ Christie hit a powerful shot that whistled past the post.

The second half as a spectacle could not rival the first.

Moses Olaleye cracked a decent shot that Weatherill parried before Jordan Jenkins cleared.

Dunstable defender Leon Cashman caught the eye with an impressive rearguard performance and he could have increased his side’s lead had his powerful effort gone under and not over the bar.

It was BJ Christie who extended AFC’s lead with 13 minutes left to play. A crossed ball left Weatherill with too much to cover and the target man slotted home.