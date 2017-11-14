AFC edged out by Chalfont

Southern League Division East: Chalfont St Peter 1 AFC Dunstable 0

AFC Dunstable made it five games without a win as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Chalfont St Peter on Saturday.

The visitors who had signed former Luton Town youngster Brett Longden in the week, while releasing Lee Close, were under pressure early on, home striker Ben Ward-Cochrane causing all sorts of problems with his movement.

Keeper James Head was called into action to deny Chalfont an opener, while Newham Carney cleared George Beattie’s effort off the line.

In the second half, Chalfont were ahead on 66 minutes as Victor Osobu robbed Christian Tavernier of the ball on the half hour, and he fed Beattie who in played in Ward-Cochrane to score.

The goal seemed to wake up AFC as at last Steve Heath’s men started to apply some pressure, as they went all out for an equaliser, Louis Bircham’s fine strike well saved by Carl Dennison.

Although they pushed their hosts back, Chalfont’s defence held firm as AFC were beaten.

They now host Egham Town this weekend.

AFC: Head, Tavernier (Longden 75), Carney, Morgan (Griffiths 56), R Frater, Bishop (Cashman 75), Bircham, Olaleye, Christie, Hall, N Frater.

Subs not used: Blackman, Langston.

Attendance: 93.