AFC let lead slip as they are held by Hayes

Southern League Division East: AFC Dunstable 3 Hayes & Yeading 3

AFC Dunstable let a 3-1 lead slip as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Hayes & Yeading on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts went close early on, Nathan Frater’s fierce volley well saved by Jack Smith, with the visitors’ Toby Little sending a free kick straight at Jamie Head.

Minutes later though United were reduced to 10 men when Danny Hutchins picked up his second yellow card.

The numbers were evened up by half-time, with Lee Close dismissed for his challenge on Spyros Mentis.

Moments before the interval, AFC led as Newman Carney’s set-piece was volleyed home at the far post by Terry Griffiths.

Hayes weren’t behind for long though as Duncan Culley was chopped down in the box by Bill Morgan, before getting up to score the penalty.

Five minutes after the break, Jermaine Hall fired AFC back in front with a lovely dipping volley and four minutes later it was 3-1, BK Christie nipping in to score from Frater’s miss-hit shot.

However, United were quickly within one again, as Little sent off on a mazy run, beating four players before shooting beyond Head.

It was all square once more on 71 minutes too, Culley rolling his pass into the path of Little who smashed the ball into the top corner.

Scott Donnelly’s long range effort didn’t miss by much, as with both sides starting to tire, they settled for point.

AFC are at Chesham United in the Bigfreebet.com Challege Cup this evening.