AFC slip to defeat against Eagles

Southern League Division One Central: Bedford Town 2 AFC Dunstable 1

AFC Dunstable dropped back to ninth in the table after suffering only a second defeat of the season at near neighbours Bedford Town on Tuesday night.

The visitors had been looking to break into a play-off place, before two goals in a six minute period during the second half left them with a mountain to climb, although AFC almost pinched a point late on.

In truth, the Eagles deserved all three points though, as they created more chances than AFC and keeper Ricky Perks made two great saves in the first half to keep the scoreline blank at the break.

The opening 15 minutes of the second half was AFC’s downfall, as they gave away a cheap free kick and Adam Watkins’ expert delivery saw former OD Nathan Frater head home on 54 minutes.

Six minutes later it was 2-0 when from a AFC corner, Bedford broke with pace and Newman Carney had no option to pull back the Bedford striker, conceding a penalty that Luke Knight fired home.

On 66 minutes BJ Christie pulled a goal back and it was game on, as AFC went all out for an equaliser, but it was not to be.

AFC travel to Aylesbury this weekend.