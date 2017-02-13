AFC steal victory thanks to Frater’s stoppage time winner

Southern League Division One Central: Ashford Town 2 AFC Dunstable 3

For the first time this season, AFC came back from behind, to register a hard-fought win in their clash at Ashford Town on Saturday.

The visitors went into the game without the solid centre half pairing of Bill Morgan and Terry Griffiths, which saw a recall for Danny Murphy at left back, with Newman Carney moving to the centre of defence.

AFC were on the front foot straight away as Nathan Frater had a strike at goal which was easily fielded by Tyler Tobin.

They were then ahead on eight minutes as good wing play by BJ Christie saw his shot saved by Tobin, only for Jermaine Hall to net the rebound.

Six minutes later, Hall had a great chance to double his tally, as he looked chip Tobin but got his angles wrong as the ball went wide.

AFC then had a mad eight minutes midway through the first ha;lf as long range strike from Mark Bitmead bounced in front of Garry Malone who could only parry, Dan Fleming gleefully firing home from close range.

This goal gave Ashford confidence and within eight minutes they took the lead as AFC failed to clear their lines, with Fleming making them pay.

The visitors nearly drew level two minutes later. When Christie’s shot deflected into the path of Hall, with Tobin producing a superb save.

Christie then had another opening, but got too much on his lob as if flew over the bar.

However, AFC were level on the stroke of half time, Leon Cashman brought down in the area and Hall firing the penalty past Tobin for his 23rd league goal of the season.

In the second period, AFC had to ride their luck on a few occasions, as Bayley Mummery’s long range shot shaved the post.

Then on 55 minutes, Fleming fired wide, as the striker should have completed his hat-trick on the hour make, only to skew over.

Just when it looked like the spoils would be shared, AFC won it in stoppage time, Christie’s pinpoint cross headed home by Frater sparking scenes of jubilation amongst the visiting players.

The result saw AFC move up to third in the league as manager Steve Heath said: “Even though we started the game quite brightly, Ashford came back at us and finally it was pleasing to get a late winner, as we have been on the end of some late goals this season.”

AFC are now up to third in the table and host Potters Bar Town this weekend.

AFC: Malone, Bishop, Murphy, N Carney, Cashman, Byron (Massay 69), Hall, Olaleye, Christie, Humbert, Frater.

Subs not used: Mannion, B Carney.

Attendance: 83.