Amu on the spot to earn Blues a point

Southern League Premier Division: St Neots 2 Dunstable Town 2

Arel Amu’s second half penalty ensured Dunstable Town made it two games unbeaten as they picked up an excellent point in a 2-2 draw at St Neots Town on Tuesday night.

Going into the game on the back of a first league win of the season on Saturday, confidence was high for the visitors.

They took the lead on 10 minutes too when weekend match-winner Andrew Osei-Bonsu’s angled cross saw home defender Taylor Parr had the ball past his own keeper Mike Emery.

The Blues then had to replace Jonathan Barnett with Lanre Ladipo, as Saints caused some moments of concern with a number of free icks from Jack Bradshaw, although keeper Casey Harker stood firm.

St Neots did restore parity on CHECK minutes though when a wonderful piece of play from CHECK Sembie-Ferris saw him produce a mazy run and cross for Tom Meechan to equalise.

Dunstable had a second goal ruled out for offside, but almost changed ends behind, Bradshaw’s set-piece rebounding off the foot of the post.

After the break, Blues came under pressure once more, with Scott Betts clearing the danger, while Claudio Silva sent his free kick straight at Emery.

Saints then had the lead for the first tome on CHECK minutes, when a fine cross was finished well by Dylan Williams.

However, Dunstable didn’t let their heads drop as Ben Collins saw his glancing header deflected behind.

Tony McCool’s side then had a glorious chance on 76 minutes when sub Keiran Ogden was fouled in the area, winning the visitors a penalty.

Amu stepped up to confident beat Emery from the spot and draw his side level.

Dunstable then looked like they could snatch a winner, when Peter Kioso saw his effort fly narrowly over, while he also came close with a header too.

Some robust defending late on was needed to preserve the draw, as Dunstable remained second bottom, but are now level with St Ives and just a point behind Kings Langley as well

Dunstable visit Stratford Town this weekend

Saints: Mike Emery, Scott Sinclair, Johnny Herd, Luke Knight (C), Jack Bradshaw, Taylor Parr, Dion Sembie-Ferris, Kyran Wilshire, Tom Meechan, Ryan Horne (Harry O’Malley), Dylan Williams.

Subs not used: Dave Bridges, Josh Dawson.

Blues: Casey Harker, Peter Kioso, Gedeon Okito, Jonathan Barnett (Lanre Ladipo 40), John Sonuga (C), Scott Betts, Ryan Young (Keiran Ogden 77), Andrew Osei-Bonsu, Arel Amu, Claudio Silva (Brandy Makeundi 60), Ben Collins.

Subs not used: Sam Odusoga,Joseph Chidyausiku.

Attendance: 180.