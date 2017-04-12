Barton battle but it’s Boro who prevail

Southern League Division One Central: Barton Rovers 0 Farnborough 1

Barton Rovers put up a valiant display in their 1-0 defeat against fellow play-off contenders Farnborough at Sharpenhoe Road on Saturday.

Elliot Bailey on the ball

With a fine crowd of 207 in attendance, the hosts began well as Luke Knight’s header was comfortable for visiting keeper Zaki Oualah.

The visitors’ side was littered with former professionals though and one of them, Jamie Cureton, fired wide.

However, they were ahead on 11 minutes when Tommy Smith’s clearance fell straight to the feet of Sam Pearce who unleashed a fierce shot past Kyle Forster and into the top corner.

Connor Calcutt was prevented from levelling the scores moments later as Oualah produced a superb reflex save to repel his close range attempt.

Jimmy Hartley’s tame effort went wide, while Cureton came close again as Boro led 1-0 at the break.

With Rovers coming down the slop in the second half their desire to get something out of the game increased, but the visitors defended impressively.

Barton boss Jimmy Gray threw caution to the wind with three attack-minded substitutes, but they couldn’t find a way through.

Afterwards, he said: “Small margins win games and it was Farnborough who took their chance. Connor was thwarted by their keeper but I thought we did enough for a point.

“It wasn’t to be so we go into the last three games sitting three points clear in third with the play-offs still in our hands.”

Barton travel to Uxbridge on Saturday and host Kempston on Monday.