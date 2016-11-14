Barton beaten again as they lose to Kidlington

Southern League Division One Central: Kidlington 3 Barton Rovers 1.

Barton Rovers’ stuttering form of late continued on Saturday as they went down 3-1 away at Kidlington.

After winning 4-1 at Aylesbury on October 11, this was the club’s third league defeat in four games, conceding 16 goals in that time.

On a damp, drizzly day conditions were going to be tricky and that proved to be the case from the off as a fourth minute as Lewis Coyle’s free kick spun off the damp surface and nestled in the bottom corner, putting the hosts 1-0 up.

Rovers picked up the pace and were by far the batter side though, with both Jimmy Hartley and Rod Orlando-Young going close.

Orlando-Young did get Rovers back on level terms with 18 minutes gone when a fine mazy run found him one-on-one with Sam Warrell, and he finished well.

Barton continued to press and wasted several gilt-edged chances, the best falling to Elliot Bailey from just a few yards out but he failed to connect.

Kidlington took the lead against the run of play just before half time as some poor Rovers defending saw Coyle’s cross headed into the net by an unmarked Ansclet Odhiambo to give the hosts a 2-1 lead at the break.

It was more of the same from Rovers in the second period, as they were wasteful in front of goal with a host of spurned chances, although Connor Calcutt did test the home keeper, with Warrell making a fine save.

Kidlington wrapped up the game late on after catching Rovers too far up field, Coyle converting from close range to kill off any hopes of Barton snatching something.

A concise Rovers boss Jimmy Gray said: “Again we played some great football but we wasted all that effort when in front of goal.“

Barton are now at home to Beaconsfield tomorrow evening and then host Arlesey on Saturday.