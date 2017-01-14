Barton make progress but Dunstable are defeated

Barton Rovers won 3-2 at Aylesbury in the League Challenge Cup third round on Tuesday night.

Charlie Smith (3) and Michael Malcolm (32) put Barton 2-0 in front before Benjamin Bateman (48) and Josh Bamford (60) levelled.

However, Dan Hutchins popped up two minutes later to win it for Rovers as Jimmy Gray’s men head to fellow promotion chasers Farnborough this afternoon.

Dunstable Town fell to a 2-1 Southern League Premier Division defeat to Kings Langley at Creasey Park in midweek.

The hosts had led through David Longe-King’s 30th minute goal, but Stephen Ward levelled three minutes before half time.

Jorell Johnson then grabbed the winner for Langley on 65 minutes.

Dunstable are back at home once more today when they entertain Kettering Town.