Barton’s unbeaten run ended by Northwood

Southern League Division One Central: Northwood 2 Barton Rovers 0

Barton Rovers saw their six game unbeaten run ended at Northwood on Saturday.

The visitors had begun brightly, with Elliot Bailey unable to get a clean shot away, before Northwood went in front on the half hour courtesy of a thunderous strike from Ryan Debattista which nestled into the top corner.

Michael Malcolm should have equalised moments later as a perfectly weighted Charlie Smith corner found the forward’s head but his header sailed over.

Rovers continued pushing in the second period, producing some great build-up play, although couldn’t beat shot stopper Montel Joseph.

Smith forced a cracking save on the hour mark before Steve Gentle had a bullet header denied.

Northwood doubled the lead on 70 minutes as a breakaway allowed Channing Campbell-Young to slot home when one-on-one with Tom Coulton.

Despite throwing the kitchen sink at Northwood in the latter stages, the hosts held firm, with Rovers now fifth in the table.

Manager Jimmy Gray said: “Goals win games and today we failed in the area.

“Their keeper made some good saves to keep them in it and we should have had a penalty early doors but if you don’t take chances you don’t win.

“I’d have taken a play-off place pre-season but we have looked stronger in games and not come out on top, which is an area we will be working on.”

Rovers are at home to Chalfont St Peter next Tuesday, kick-off at 3pm.