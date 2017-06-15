Blues appoint McCool as new boss

Dunstable Town have announced Tony McCool as the club’s new first team manager.

McCool takes over from former boss Tony Fontanelle who left Creasey Park recently due to the Blues’ uncertain future, with a takeover bid rejected by the club’s committee and supporters.

A statement from the club said: “The committee are of the opinion that he (McCool) has the best interests of the club at heart and is also committed to working within the tight financial constraints in a club now entirely run by its supporters.

“He brings expertise and experience to the position.”

Meanwhile, interim chairman, Alex Alexandrou added: “Tony brings enthusiasm as well as experience to the club and relishes the challenge that he will face in the Southern Premier Division – we are delighted with the appointment.”

McCool has wasted no time in arranging two trial dates for past, present and future Dunstable Town players, with each player attending will be individually assessed in line with professional recruitment criteria and will be fitness tested at some point as part of the assessment.

The trials will be held on the 3G pitch at Creasey Park on Thursday, June 22 starting at 7pm and on Saturday, June 24 starting at 12.30pm.

Tony will be joined by the Development Team’s Simon Reilly and Gareth Jackson, who will also be looking at players for the Development squad for the coming season.

If you’re interested in taking part, email your name, age, brief playing history and what your goals are to: dunstabletowntrials@gmail.com

The Blues, who saw Adam Pepera and Danny Green move to Chesham United last week, have also revealed their pre-season schedule that starts next month.

First, Dunstable travel to Marlow on July 15, before hosting Hendon on July 22.

They then taken on a Luton Town XI on July 25, entertain Barton Rovers on July 27, head to Hayes & Yeading on August 3 and host Arlesey Town on August 5.