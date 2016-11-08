Blues are held by Waders

Southern League Premier Division: Biggleswade Town 2 Dunstable Town 2

Dunstable Town shared the spoils against local rivals Biggleswade Town in their derby clash at the Carlsberg Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams were buoyed by their success in their FA Trophy and Biggleswade had the better form with just one defeat in their last six league games.

Visiting boss Tony Fontenelle included midweek signing Nathan Weekes on the bench, with Vences Bola starting too, while Kelvin Bossman was facing his former club, as ex-Blues Inih Effiong and Tony Burnett were in the home ranks.

Early on, Bola’s shot was blocked, while Dunstable keeper Jack Smith saved comfortable from a deflected free kick.

Jack Hutchinson teed up Bola for another effort that flew over, before he gave Blues the lead on 20 minutes, picking up a loose ball and firing past Ian Brown into the bottom corner.

However, Biggleswade were level six minutes later when Burnett exchanged passes with Effiong before finding the net to make it 1-1.

Waders keeper Brown saved from Bola, before an error from Smith handed Burnett his second of the game after 40 minutes, the striker tapping into an empty net.

However, Blues were level before the interval, when Adam Moussi capitalised on some defensive hesitation to make it 2-2.

In the second period, Dunstable should have moved in front as Bossman wasted a glorious chance, while Smith made a superb stop from Effiong’s powerful attempt.

Hutchinson set up Bossman once more, with Brown saving, while Burnett was off target, as Saul Williams, who netted late on against Tooting and Mitcham lat week, replaced Hutchinson.

Biggleswade had a wonderful chance midway as the half wore on, Effiong clean through with just Smith to beat, but lofted the ball over the bar.

Smith then prevented Lucas Perry’s cross-shot going in, while the Blues keeper also denied Craig Daniel, with Effiong off target again.

A great run from Zack Reynolds brought a corner and some resultant mayhem in the Waders’ box, but there were no further goals as the spoils were shared.

This weekend, Dunstable host Weymouth in the FA Trophy as they will attempt to reach the third qualifying round for the first time.

Biggleswade: Ian Brown, Harry Norman, Lucas Perry, Callum Lewis, Russell Short, Gavin Hoyte, Craig Daniel (C), Connor Hall, Inih Effiong, Tony Burnett (Connor Vincent), Jordan Patrick.

Subs not used: Luca Stalham, Sam Gibson, Evan Key, Conrad Lucan.

Dunstable: Jack Smith, Zack Reynolds, Danny Green (Adam Pepera), Danny Talbot, Sam Doolan, Jordan Odofin, Vences Bola, David Longe-King, Kelvin Bossman, Jack Hutchinson (Saul Williams), Adam Moussi (Jack Green).

Subs not used: Jetmir Esso, Nathan Weekes.

Attendance: 152.

Blues MOM: Jack Smith.