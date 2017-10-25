Blues battle to avenge opening day mauling

Dunstable Town battled to a creditable 1-1 draw at home to Redditch on Saturday - a team that had put five past them on the opening day of the season.

Both teams needed to adjust to the windy conditions and it was Redditch who made the first assaults on goal, with Andy Thanoj blasting over the crossbar and Nathan Fox looking foxy on the left flank.

Dunstable’s counter was highly suggestive and they won a free kick on the edge of the area. This was ineffectively cleared and Arel Amu was quickly on to a loose ball just inside the area and his finish was emphatic to put the Blues in front after 22 minutes.

Saul Williams combined with Aaron Young, who with a free shot put an effort over the bar. Redditch responded with urgency and Spencer Weir-Daley produced a low, accurate shot that was smartly saved by Attila Fur.

Fox tried his luck with a decent shot, held by Fur, who was now becoming a lot busier.

Redditch did bag the equaliser after 37 minutes. Wide on the right, full-back Lewis Wright decided to have a go from range and the ball took a bounce, enough to deceive Fur, and crept in at the far post.

Dunstable’s response was immediate as Amu crossed to Andrew Osei-Bonsu who struck the ball accurately but it drew a notable save from WBA loan keeper Ethan Ross.

Weir–Daley spurned, somehow, a golden chance to give his team the lead in a lively second half but a draw was a fair result.

The Blues visited Kings Langley on Tuesday night in the league and now host Isthmian side Lewes in the FA Trophy on Saturday.