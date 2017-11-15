Blues beaten at home as Generals triumph

Southern League Premier Division: Dunstable Town 1 Chesham United 4

Dunstable Town suffered a 4-1 home defeat against Chesham United in the Southern League Premier Division on Tuesday night.

The kick-off was delayed until 8.15pm, owing to traffic congestion caused by the closure of the M1 motorway, but when the game did get underway it was something of a tonic for home supporters with Dunstable playing slick, positive football and creating some presentable chances.

They were up against a side containing a number of ex-Blues too, with Adam Watkins, Adam Pepera, Jhai Dhillon, Zack Reynolds and Shane Bush all starting for the visitors.

An early effort saw Andrew Osei-Bonsu cut through the Chesham defence and from his cross, Saul Williams’s effort was well held by Hafed Aldroubi.

The Blues enjoyed good possession and their scintillating forward play received the desired reward of a goal in the ninth minute.

Peter Kioso tried a shot on the turn but the ball squirmed out to Arel Amu who converted smartly to give the hosts a deserved lead.

A decent attempt from Ryan Young again tested the keeper but Chesham regrouped and settled into their game, pushing forward and forcing corners.

There was an element of good fortune about the Generals’ 18th minute equaliser, as Nick Hayes saved well from a corner but the ball struck the post and fell into the path of Kieran Murphy who snaffled the opportunity with aplomb.

Hayes held a firmly struck free kick from just outside the penalty area, while Lanre Ladipo put his effort over.

However, four minutes before half-time, Northampton Town loan player Joe Iaciofano made it 2-1 for the visitors with a crisp headed goal following a cross from Lewis Toomey.

In the second period, Dunstable committed men forward to try and earn a point, but Chesham had the crucial third with four minutes to play.

A home corner saw the ball come to substitute Ben Collins, whose pass forward was intercepted, as the Generals had a two on one situation, Iaciofano on target for his second.

Just 60 seconds later, the rather flattering scoreline was added to by Lewis Toomey as late efforts by Williams and Osei-Bonsu were just wide of the target.

Dunstable travel to bottom side Gosport Borough this weekend.