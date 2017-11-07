Blues beaten at home by Frome

Southern League Premier Division: Dunstable Town 1 Frome Town 2

Dunstable Town were a whisker away from gaining a point in their home defeat against Frome Town on Saturday.

Trailing 2-1, the hosts saw Arel Amu’s effort with the last kick of the game fingertipped to safety by keeper Kyle Phillips, as they left Creasey Park with all three points.

Dunstable handed a home debut to on-loan Ipswich Town stopper Nick Hayes and Erin Amu, while Gedeon Okito was suspended, so Lanre Ladipo came in.

The visitors started brightly though with an aerial bombardment which led to the opener on eight minutes, Ben Morgan heading home unchallenged.

The Blues looked for a leveller with some sterling work from Ryan Young, Andrew Osei-Bonsu and Arel Amu culminating in two corners, John Sonuga going close with a header.

However, the Robins defended well and countered effectively, shots flying in from Joe Raynes and Marcus Capstone, as Dunstable manager Tony McCool brought on Scott Betts for Saul Williams, to give the hosts a better shape.

Morgan tried his luck with another header, and Ollie Knight saw his attempt blocked, as Daniel Trif’s clever play earned a set-piece and Peter Kioso fired on to the roof of the net.

After the break, Osei-Bonsu tried his luck in two attempts, but Frome thought they should have had a penalty for handball against Darren Jefferies’ effort.

However, they weren’t annoyed for too long, as on 74 minutes, Betts failed to control a routine clearance and Ollie Knight slotted home unchallenged.

Visiting skipper Miller was then sent off for foul and abusive language, as against 10 men, Osei-Bonsu saw his effort saved and Kioso was still making dangerous inroads.

In stoppage time, Osei-Bonsu’s strike from range flew into the net and Dunstable almost salvaged a draw, but for Phillips.

The Blues travel to St Ives next weekend.

Dunstable: Nick Hayes, Lanre Ladipo, Peter Kioso, Jonathan Barnett, (Kelvin Igweani 74), John Sonuga ©, Daniel Trif, Ryan Young, Erin Amu, Arel Amu, Andrew Osei-Bensu.

Subs not used: Ben Collins, Sam Odusoga, Brandy Makuendi.

Frome: Kyle Phillips, Kris Miller (Ben Griffiths), Ben Withey, Ben Morgan, Marcus Mapstone, Chas Hemmings, Darren Jefferies, George Miller ©, Ryan Bath (Mitchell Page), Joe Raynes, Ollie Knight.

Subs not used: Ben Cleverly.

Attendance: 86.