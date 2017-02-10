Blues defeat youthful Hatters to reach cup final

Bedfordshire Senior Cup, semi-final: Dunstable Town 3 Luton Town 0

Dunstable reached the Bedfordshire Senior Cup final with a 3-0 win against Luton Town at Creasey Park on Thursday night.

Up against the Hatters’ development squad, the hosts’ physical strength proved too muh on the night, with their direct approach paying dividends.

Shane Bush had a shot deflected early, while Luton went close through Jack Snelus, with Arthur Read a threat too.

Jack Green saw his fine shot hit the bar, before Dunstable were ahead on 20 minutes, as he hammered past Craig King from range.

Luton didn’t threaten too much in front of goal, Kavan Cotter’s effort easy for Jack Smith, while in the second period, Snelus’ forced a corner too.

However, Bush made it 2-0 on 73 minutes, when he scored a delightful scissor kick, while a third arrived with 10 minutes to go, as Josh Oyinsan netted from close range.

Bola may have had a fourth towards the end, firing over the bar, as Zane Banton came closest to a consolation, shooting weakly at Smith.

Dunstable will now face either Kempston Rovers or AFC Dunstable in the final at Kenilworth Road, while they host Stratford Town in the league this weekend.

Blues: Jack Smith, Zack Reynolds, Gedeon Okito, Danny Green (Danny Talbot), Bradley Hewitt, Adam Pepera, captain, Nathan Olukanmi, Shane Bush (David Longe-King), Josh Oyinsan, Vences Bola, Jack Green (Kelvin Bossman).

Subs not used: Max Risby, Jordan Odofin.

Hatters: Craig King, Harry Bean, Jack James, Tyreeq Bakinson, Frankie Musonda, Joe Mead, Kavan Cotter, Connor Tomlinson (Michael Shamalo), Zane Banton, Jack Snelus (Kitan Sorunke), Arthur Read.

Subs not used: Kai Phelan, Liam Gooch, Murray George.

Blues MOM: Shane Bush.

Attendance: 220.