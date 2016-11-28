Blues earn fine win at Lilywhites

Southern League Premier Division: Cambridge City 0 Dunstable Town 2

Dunstable Town made it back-to-back away wins as they climbed up to sixth in the table with a 2-0 victory at Cambridge City on Saturday.

The Blues were unchanged from their 1-0 triumph at Banbury United in midweek, as Dunstable made another good start, taking the lead on five minutes when Vences Bola’s cross found Danny Talbot, who flicked the ball with the outside of his boot past keeper Enol Ordonez

Alex Cathline looked for a second, shooting wide on the turn, while Dunstable had their second after 21 minutes when Bola’s delivery was spooned goalwards by a defender, beating Ordonez, with the Dunstable forward tapping home from a yard.

Cambridge tried to mount a fightback, Erkan Okay’s attempt saved by Jamie head, but still Dunstable pressed, Bola denied by Ordonez.

The Lilywhites were close to making it 2-1 as John Kaye’s shot flew narrowly over, as did Kieran Bailey’s free kick as Dunstable kept them out before the break.

In the second period, City had plenty of possession but did little with it, while Bola might have made the game safe, only to fire wide, with Cathline’s effort saved.

Dunstable missed a glorious chance to make it 3-0 when Bola got clear of his marker only to miss the target, as did sub Kelvin Bossman, while Shane Bush was denied by Ordonez save comfortably.

Dunstable hosts Kings Langley tomorrow night.

City: Enol Ordonez, Ben Robinson, Charlie Day, Harry Norman, Jordan Williams, Paul Cooper (Jack Uttridge), Erkan Okay, Jon Kaye (C), Giovany Lopes (Charlie Woolfe), Kieran Bailey, Joe Carden.

Subs not used: Brendan Lees, Neil Midgely.

Dunstable: Jamie Head, Zack Reynolds, Gedeon Okita, Danny Talbot (Jack Green), Sam Doolan, Adam Pepera ©, Vences Bola (Shane Bush), David Longe-King, Alex Cathline (Kelvin Bossman), Danny Green, Jack Hutchinson.

Subs not used: Adam Moussi, Jordan Odofin.

Blues star man: Sam Doolan.

Attendance: 135.