Blues knocked out of FA Trophy by Weymouth

FA Trophy, second qualifying round: Dunstable Town 1 Weymouth 4

Dunstable Town were sent crashing out of the FA Trophy after defeat to fellow Southern Premier League side Weymouth on Saturday.

With Vences Bola cup-tied and Gedeon Okita suspended, club captain Adam Pepera make his first start since injury, but the hosts started poorly as keeper Jack Smith made a good stop from Charlie Davis, with Dean Evans off target too.

Davis was then denied by the crossbar, before the visitors took the lead though through Stewart Yetton on 32 minutes.

Dunstable might have levelled, only for Kelvin Bossman to spoon a good chance over, and moments before half time, the Terras were 2-0 up when Ben Thomson netted after a corner.

In the second period, the Blues were back in the game on 50 minutes through Adam Moussi after good work by Zack Reynolds and Jack Hutchinson, while Danny Green then came within a whisker of making it 2-2 as the hosts began to dominate.

The Terras could consider themselves fortunate to remain with 11 on the field too as Evans should have seen a second yellow from referee Mark Lowe, but didn’t as he was substituted shortly afterwards.

With Dunstable leaving gaps in their search of an equaliser, Weymouth made them pay, scoring twice in the 77th and 79th minutes to put the result beyond Tony Fontanelle’s side.

First, Thomson netted after a breakaway, and then Yetton’s free header from a corner beat Smith as Dunstable couldn’t recover from the double blow.

Dunstable visit St Ives Town tomorrow and then entertain Merthyr Town this weekend,

Dunstable: Jack Smith, Zack Reynolds, Danny Green, Dany Talbot, Sam Doolan, Adam Pepera, ©, Jack Green (Saul Williams), David Longe-King (Alex Cathline), Kelvin Bossman, Jack Hutchinson, Adam Moussi.

Subs not used: Jamie Head, Jordan Odofin, Jetmir Esso.

Weymouth: Jason Matthews, Ashley Wells, Mark Cooper, Dean Evans (Billy Lowes), Jake Wannell, Calvin Brooks, Jordan Copp, Charlie Davis (Sean Stewart), Stewart Yetton, Ben Thomson, Chris Shephard (Aaron Rodriguez).

Subs not used: Dan Smith, Conor Jevon.

Blues star man: Adam Moussi.

Attendance: 106