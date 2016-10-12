Blues slip to narrow Slough defeat

Southern League Premier Division: Dunstable Town 0 Slough Town 1

Dunstable Town produced a positive display despite going down to a fourth successive defeat, beaten 1-0 at home by Southern League Premier Division leaders Slough Town on Tuesday night.

The hosts had started brightly in front of a crowd of 208 as Danny Green tried his luck early, while Slough’s Lewis Putman also went close too.

Striker Andrew Phillips, in for his full debut, couldn’t quite reach a cross from David Longe-King, while Blues keeper Jack Smith saved well from Guy Hollis.

Smith was also called into action from Warren Harris’ effort, as Dunstable threatened witha a good move involving Green, Zach Reynolds and Danny Talbot was well defended by Slough skipper Sean Fraser.

The hosts could have gone ahead when Jack Hutchinson found himself with time and space in the area, only to shoot impulsively over the bar.

After the break, Talbot’s free kick was saved by Mark Scott, befor the Rebels grabbed what proved to be the only goal of the game on 48 minutes, with Simon Dunn squeezing his effort beyond Smith.

Talbot tried to level from another set-piece, Scott denying him once more, while Kelvin Bossman picked up Smith’s long clearance and half volleyed narrowly over.

James Dobson looked to extend the visitors advantage, but the Blues’ back-line stood strong, while Phillips won a corner, only to see it well defended.

Home boss Tony Fontanelle brought on Alex Cathline, Fabian Brown and Alex Moussi as they looked for a late equaliser.

Phillips headed wide from a Reynolds cross, while Cathline almost salvaged a late point, but couldn’t direct his header on target.

Dunstable are at home to Dorchester this weekend, while they have seen their trip to St Ives moved from Tuesday, October 18 to Tuesday, November 15, as they will now face a trip to Leighton Town in the Beds Senior Cup next Tuesday instead.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been draw away to Ryman League South side Tooting & Mitcham in the FA Trophy first round qualifying on Saturday, October 29.

Dunstable: Jack Smith, Zack Reynolds (C), Gedeon Okita, Danny Talbot, John Sonuga, Jordan Odofin, Andrew Phillips, Danny Green (Fabian Brown), Kelvin Bossman (Alex Cathline), David Longe-King, (Adam Moussi), Jack Hutchinson.

Sub not used: Jamie Head.

Slough: Mark Scott, Sean Fraser (C), Paul Stonehouse (Josh Jackman), Guy Hollis, Mark Nisbet, Lee Togwell, James Dobson, Simon Dunn, Lewis Putman (Nathan Smart), Charlie Moone, Warren Harris.

Subs not used: Jamie Jackson, Daniel Hicks, Gurkan Gockman.

Blues MOM: David Longe-King.

Attendance: 208.