Blues to host Terras after beating Terrors

FA Trophy, first qualifying round: Tooting & Mitcham 2 Dunstable Town 4

Dunstable Town progressed to the next round of the FA Trophy with a handsome win at Ryman League South side Tooting & Mitcham on Saturday.

The hosts made a sprightly start, with Jordan Wilson’s effort blocked and Jack Smith tipping a shot over the bar, before also saving from Wilson’s free kick.

Kelvin Bossman’s attempt was blocked for the Blues, while Jordan Odofin’s header was easy for home keeper Matt Pierson, who also denied Jack Hutchinson too.

The slick insistence of the hosts paid off in the 18th minute though when a cross from the right was nudged on to Chace O’Neill who gleefully opened the scoring.

However, Dunstable were swiftly level just three minutes later when Danny Talbot floated a wonderful free kick into the net from 30 yards.

New signing Sam Doolan impressed at the back, while Odofin made a vital intervention as the hosts looked to restore their lead, before Hutchinson and Bossman couldn’t make the most of good opportunities for the visitors.

Talbot tried his luck again from a set-piece, Pierson saving this time, as in the second half, Tooting forced a number of corners, well cleared by Zack Reynolds and Doolan.

Odofin then made a vital clearance with Smith committed and out of position, which was the crucial moment, as Dunstable had the lead on 57 minutes with a wonderful goal.

Reynolds set off on a run from own area and after looking like he would go all the way on his own, exchanged passes with Andrew Phillips, before firing into the net.

This led to a period of dominance from Dunstable, which saw the third goal arrive on 72 minutes when Talbot’s corner was driven low into the net by Bossman.

Tooting looked for a way back in the game though as Talbot cleared off the line and then O’Neill blasted wide, before Billy Dunn’s free kick made it 3-2 with eight minutes left.

Dunstable were now looking vulnerable, as Adriano Moreas shot wide, but the visitors held on and sealed victory when Saul Williams dash up field to receive a long clearance and put away the Blues’ fourth.

Blues have been drawn at home to Weymouth in the next round on November 12, while this weekend, Dunstable visit Biggleswade Town in the league.

Tooting & Mitcham: Matt Pierson, Sol Patterson-Bohner (C), Peter Wedgeworth (Taurean Roberts), Eddie Dines, Quincey Rowe, Adriano Moreas, Jordan Wilson, Chace O’Neill, Danny Bassett (Claudih Hoban), Oliver Bennett (Michael Dixon), Billy Dunn.

Subs not used: Ashley Robinson, Lee Hall, Callum Wilson.

Dunstable Town: Jack Smith, Zack Reynolds ©, Gedeon Okita, Danny Talbot, Sam Doolan, Jordan Odofin, Andrew Phillips, David Longe-King, Kelvin Bossman, Jack Hutchinson (Saul Williams), Adam Moussi (Adam Pepera).

Subs not used: Jetmir Esso, Wilson Ferreira.

Blues MOM: Sam Doolan.

Attendance: 185.