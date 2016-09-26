Blues win three penalties as they defeat Poppies

Southern League Premier Division: Kettering Town 1 Dunstable Town 3

Dunstable Town overcame 10-man Kettering Town to earn an excellent victory at the weekend to stay second in the Premier Division.

The visitors had gone into the game without injured skipper Adam Pepera, while new signings Kelvin Bossman and Jordan Odofin were on the bench.

Kettering thought they had scored early on, but Paul Malone was adjudged offside.

However, they did then take the lead when Wilson Carvalho scored, as Dunstable tried to fight back when David Keenleyside’s header landed on the roof of the net.

Kettering were then reduced to 10 men on 17 minutes when striker Rene Howe was dismissed for appearing to push Jack Hutchinson to the floor.

The Poppies went close through Malone, but in the second period, Dunstable began to get forward, as they replaced David Longe-King with debutant Bossman and the substitute had been on the pitch for just 30 seconds when he headed home Jhai Dillon’s cross to bring the scores level.

They then took the lead on 68 minutes when Alex Cathline was brought down in the area and Hutchinson beat Paul White from the spot.

He had another chance from the spot with 82 minutes on the clock as Cathile was felled for a second time, but this time White tipped his effort behind for a corner.

Bossman fired wide, as Kettering searched for a leveller, with Blues keeper Jack Smith alert to the danger.

In stoppage time, Dunstable then received their third spot kick, and Cathline took the ball to fire home his sixth goal of the season, to ensure his side remain level on points with Slough Town, only trailing by goal difference.

On Tuesday night, Town head to Redditch United.

Kettering: Paul White, Liam Bateman, Dominic Langdon, Lewis Hornby, Paul Malone, Gary Mulligan, Wilson Carvalho, Spencer Weir-Daley (Aaron O’Connor), Rene Howe, Nathan Hicks (Liam Canavan), James Brighton (Kaid Mohamed).

Subs not used: Anthony Howell, Brett Solkhon.

Dunstable: Jack Smith, Zack Reynolds, Jhai Dhillon, Daniel Green (Danny Talbot), John Sonuga, Joseph Debayo, Jack Hutchinson, David Longe-King (Kelvin Bossman 65), Alex Cathline, Shane Bush, David Keenleyside (Jack Green).

Sub not used: Jordan Odofin.

Attendance: 562.

Blues MOM: Jack Hutchinson.