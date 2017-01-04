Bola ends Blues’ barren run at Creasey Park

Southern League Premier Division: Dunstable Town 1 St Neots Town 0

Dunstable Town picked up their first home win since October 15 with a much-needed triumph over St Neots Town on Monday.

Vences Bola’s 48th minute winner was the club’s first goal since November 26 too as the Blues began the new year in positive fashion.

Although recent signing Josh Oyinsan was suspended, Blues began well, Zack Reynolds’ cross headed wide by Jack Green.

He was then off target from another attempt, before Danny Talbot’s free kick struck the bar, while Bola’s diagonal shot was cleared away.

It needed a dramatic goal-line clearance from Gedeon Okita to keep the scores level when Sam Alderson’s effort beat Jamie Head, while Kelvin Bossman went close at the other end, narrowly missing the target.

Reynolds saw his effort saved by Alex Turner, with Declan Rogers’ fine shot also repelled by Head and Alderson’s free kick landing on the roof of the net.

After the break, Blues had the lead just three minutes in, when Taylor Parr’s botched clearance was seized upon by Bola, who finished smartly into the bottom corner.

Despite falling behind, the visitors reacted well, Alderson’s blistering shot hitting the foot of the post and Pete Clark’s attempt saved by Head at full stretch.

Alderson went close from a set-piece, as Dunstable could only attack sporadically, Bossman off target with a header.

St Neots kept pushing for an equaliser, Brown’s attempt saved by Head, before also hitting the bar.

Blues attacker Shane Bush tried to regain the ascendancy for his side, with two efforts, while late on, he saw another strike deflected behind for a corner.

However, Dunstable held on for a welcome home win as they leapfrogged Biggleswade Town into 11th place.

The Blues visit Chesham United on Saturday and then entertain Kings Langley on Tuesday evening.

Dunstable: Head, Reynolds, Okita, Talbot, Longe-King, Pepera (C), Bossman, (Esso), D Green, Bola (Moussi), Bush, J Green. Subs not used: Williams, Smith.

Attendance: 133.