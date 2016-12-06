Calcutt at the double as Barton defeat Petersfield

Southern League Division One Central: Petersfield Town 0 Barton Rovers 3

Barton Rovers kept up their fine run of form with a convincing 3-0 win at Petersfield Town on Saturday.

Despite losing striker Rod Orlandy-Young to table-toppers Royston Town in the week, Barton produced some stylish football on a difficult surface early on.

Elliot Bailey made a lightning run through the middle early on but scuffed his shot, while leading scorer Connor Calcutt saw a good chance drift just wide.

Calcutt then made amends for his early miss by tapping home from close range on on the half hour mark to give Barton a deserved lead.

Five minutes later, then star man Calcutt had doubled Rovers’ lead with his 12th goal of the season following some great build up play from Charlie Smith and Michael Malcolm.

The second half continued in the same vein with Rovers in the ascendancy but with broken up play and wayward passing from both sides, flowing football wasn’t on the agenda.

Rovers’ Tom Smith sealed the points with a bullet header on 79 minutes to give the Blues a fourth victory in five as they stay in fifth place.

Boss Jimmy Gray saidL “We weren’t fantastic but we got on with the job on a tricky surface where the fallen leaves made things a bit sticky at times.

“Petersfield gave us a good game but they lacked in that final third whereas we made and took our chances.”

Rovers now have back-to-back home games at Sharpenhoe Road with the visit of Marlow on Saturday followed by Potters Bar next Tuesday.