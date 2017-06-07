Calcutt leaves Rovers for Farnborough

Barton Rovers’ leading scorer Connor Calcutt has been snapped up by Southern League Premier Division newboys Farnborough.

Calcutt, 23, who had previously played in the Football League for Stevenage, moved to Sharpenhoe Road in the summer and enjoyed a fantastic season.

He netted 29 league goals as Barton reached the play-off final, where they lost to Farnborough, 2-0.

On the departure of their leading marksman, new Rovers boss Mark Boyce told the News/Gazette: “Connor will be a big loss to Barton Rovers after having a great season with us and is a tough player to replace.

“I know it was a hard decision for him to make, as we worked well together as a group and he was enjoying his football again.

“After discussions trying retain Connor at the club, I understand his decision to move on to Farnborough, who have the big financial pulling power for players.

“However we wish him well and I hope he has another great season and continues scoring goals.”

Meanwhile, Boro first team manager Spencer Day told the club’s official website: “I am delighted to secure the signature of my first choice target for the summer to strengthen the squad as we look for another promotion.

“We beat off a lot of quality clubs that sought Connor’s services which is not surprising as he’s had a fantastic season and still has huge development potential to come.

“For a young man he’s already got great experience in both the Football League and the Conference South.

“I was incredibly impressed with him when I sat down to discuss the move and am delighted that he chose Boro.

“Alongside our other strikers we now have a massive goal threat as we move towards another exciting season.”