Calcutt nets a treble as Rovers hammer Hanwell

Southern League Division One Central: Barton Rovers 4 Hanwell Town 0

Connor Calcutt bagged a hat-trick as Barton Rovers brushed aside Hanwell Town at Sharpenhoe Road to romp to their biggest league win of the season.

The hosts made their intentions clear from the off and went ahead after only three minutes when Calcutt was on target.

Barton continued to press too, as Rod Orlando-Young fizzed a shot just wide, while Alex O’Brien’s fierce effort was blocked. Calcutt could have extended his tally further but saw a shot cleared off the line, while Orlando-Young went close again.

There was no stopping Calcutt though as he notched a second with just 15 minutes gone, slotting home from Orlando-Young’s deft flick.

Calcutt could have had his treble just before the half time interval but was denied by some heroics from Hanwell keeper Melvin Minters.

Rovers’ dominance continued again after the break as Billy Adcock’s ferocious shot from distance cannoned against the bar, O’Brien’s attempt was saved and Orlando-Young’s clever chip landed on top of the net.

Home keeper Lewis Tood was called into some rare action, pushing a Hanwell shot behind, before Calcutt completed his hat-trick just after the hour mark when Barton were awarded a penalty and the striker coolly converted.

Rovers weren’t finished there either as Orlando-Young and O’Brien were off target, before the tireless Orlando-Young got the goal his efforts deserved, beating Minter from close range late on.

Hanwell could have snatched a late consolation but Todd saved at full stretch to keep his clean sheet intact.

Boss Jimmy Gray said: “It was a cracking performance from the lads, individually and collectively they were spot on.

“A clean sheet, four goals, three points in a dominating fashion, I couldn’t ask for anything more from them.”