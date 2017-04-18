Christie dismissed in heavy defeat for AFC

AFC Dunstable suffered their heaviest defeat of the season on Saturday as they went down 3-0 at Kidlington.

Having lost three of their previous four Southern Lague games, their hopes of a spot in the play offs were left hanging by a thread.

Knowing Kidlington would be a tough fixture, it did not help as BJ Christie was given his marching orders after only 15 minutes for an alleged stamp.

The visitors though gave a good account of themselves in the opening period and threatened the hosts’ goal.

The second half was a different affair, as fatigue crept in and Kidlington took full advantage of AFC’s misfortune. Elliott Osborne-Ricketts put them in front, with further strikes from Anaclet Odhiambo and Lewis Coyle sealing the win.