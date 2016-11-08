Christie is back as AFC sink the Fleet

Southern League Division One Central: AFC Dunstable 2 Fleet Town 0

AFC Dunstable moved into the play-off places with a 2-0 victory over Fleet Town at the weekend.

With Josh Humbert and Leon Cashman suspended and James Bishop injured, AFC were not at full strength, although did welcome back BJ Christie after his mid-season break in the USA.

It took him only three minutes to set up AFC’s first chance, whipping in a cross that was just beyond Brandon Carney.

Christie had an effort of his own saved by keeper Ryan Pyrce, before being fouled for a free kick on the edge of the box on 16 minutes, that Newman Carney fired into the net.

The hosts continued to press the Fleet defence and they were 2-0 in front on 27 minutes when Courtney Massay’s surging run saw him pick out Christie at the near post who nodded his seventh of the season.

Home keeper Ricky Perks tipped over a speculative shot, but AFC almost added to their advantage when Newman Carney released Christie, who was denied by Pyrce.

After the break, Fleet changed their tactics, with AFC having to hold their opponents at arms length.

Steve Heath’s men almost added a third too, with Bill Morgan and Brandon Carney just missing the target from corners.

Fleet substitute Danilo Cadette gave the home back-line some problems with his pace, as Perks saved well with his legs from Simba Mlambo as AFC held out to sit fifth in the table.

Boss Heath said: “I thought in the first half we had most of the game and the best chances.

“To be fair to Fleet, they changed their formation in the second half, as they looked to get them back in the game, but I thought though we managed the half very well.

“We have only played 15 games, but this is the third time we have broken into the top five now.

“We are slowly coming to terms with the Southern League and it proved again what a tough league it is.

“If Fleet would have scored when they exerted some pressure, it could have been a different outcome as we are learning how to manage games.

“Last season in the South Midlands, we would wear teams down and go on and win games comfortably, as the opposition would tire.

“Fleet never gave up and we had to be disciplined in the second half.”

AFC travel to Potters Bar Town in the league this evening.