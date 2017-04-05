Christie scores twice as AFC lift Beds Senior Cup

Bedfordshire Senior Cup final: AFC Dunstable 2 Dunstable Town 0

AFC Dunstable lifted the Bedfordshire Senior Cup after a 2-0 win over Dunstable Town at Kenilworth Road last night.

Steve Heath’s side took control early on as keeper Jack Smith had to tip over a cross, while Jermaine Hall sent a weak header goalwards too.

AFC then seized the lead on 13 minutes as Nathan Frater deliverd from the left as BJ Christie fired a sweet strike into the net.

The second then arrived on 22 minutes when Christie showed fine control, took a touch and then fired past Smith.

Dunstable looked to find a way back into the contest, Bradley Hewit’s header nestling on top of the net, while Gedeon Okito and Nathan Olukanmi couldn’t quite make the most of their opportunities.

BJ Christie scores for AFC

After the break, Josh Humbert wasn’t too far award from a third for AFC, while Adam Moussi’s cross was met by Dunstable sub Josh Oyinsan, whose header didn’t unduly test keeper Garry Malone.

Vences Bola came on and added pace to Blues’ attack, but they couldn’t create anything meaningful as AFC were crowned champions.

Dunstable Town: Jack Smith, Jack Green, Gedeon Okito, Danny Green, Bradley Hewitt, Adam Pepera, captain, Zack Reynolds, David Longe-king, Jetmir Esso, Adam Moussi, Nathan Olukanmi.

Subs used: Vences Bola, Josh Oyinsan. Sub not used: Jordan Ododfin.

AFC Dunstable: Garry Malone, Courtney Massey, Danny Murphy, Bill Morgan, Leon Cashman, Newman Carney, Nathan Frater, Moses Olaleye, Bernard Christie, Josh Humbert, Jermaine Hall.

Subs used: Terry Griffiths, Adiel Mannion, Roy Byron. Subs not used: James Bishop, Brandon Carney.