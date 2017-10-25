Clayton at the double as Green progress in Vase

Crawley Green turned the form book upside down as they progressed in the FA Vase with a thoroughly deserved 3-0 victory against Harpenden.

The Maroons made the most of being re-instated in the competition following an infringement by Langford in the previous round

They went ahead in the seventh minute. JJ Billy made a good run down the right and got the better of Matt Sutton who floored him to concede a penalty. Up stepped Charlie Clayton to plant the ball past Conner Samson.

Billy then turned provider for Aarron Browne but his shot was blocked. Browne followed with another shot after being set up by Sam Willett but Samson saved well.

Crawley doubled their lead when Browne whipped in a corner from the right and ball fell to the in form Clayton who rifled his shot past Samson on 25 minutes.

Town came close to reducing the arrears when Steve O’Reilly got on the end of a cross from the left but his effort hit Bull’s left hand post.

Crawley increased their lead a minute after the re-start as Martin Collins found Billy with a peach of a pass and he got the better of the defenders to smash the ball home.

Town poured forward in an attempt to get back into the game. In the final flurry of action Town’s Dwayne Duncan missed a sitter and Crawley ran out deserved winners.

In the Second Round they visit Biggleswade FC, who they host in the SSML tonight (Wednesday). They are without a game on Saturday.