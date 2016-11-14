Clayton at the double as Green tame Tigers

SSML Premier Division: London Tigers 1 Crawley Green 2

Two terrific saves from Dean Bull and a brace from leading goal scorer Charlie Clayton secured Crawley a well-deserved 2-1 victory against London Tigers on Saturday.

In a frenetic opening both sides had early chances to take the lead, as Clayton set up Frannie Harkin for an shot which was deflected for a corner, while Tigers’ Wilson Chipugange sent an effort goalwards that Bull tipped on to the bar with a fine one-handed save.

Minutes later Bull came to Crawley’s rescue with an even better stop, flicking Boland Qemali’s attempt over the top.

Crawley then started to get the better of the game as Dean Dummett headed wide from an Ashton Grant corner, while Clayton was wide after being set up by Sam Halfpenny.

Back came the Tigers with a good run and shot from Chipugagne which went wide, before he saw Bull come racing out of his goal to prevent another opening.

Just before half-time, Reece Green had a free kick tipped over by Ben Cann in the Tigers goal, the keeper got fingertips to Clayton’s header as both sides swapped ends on level terms.

The second half was a stop-start affair and Qemali headed over from an early corner.

Crawley then started to dominate, taking the lead on 59 minutes when Halfpenny’s fine and cross was turned in by Clayton.

The visitors followed up with a Kevin McManus free kick that was headed over by JJ Billy, only to double their lead with 19 minutes to go, when the hard-working Harkin set Clayton clear of the defence and he slotted the ball past Cann.

Under their new management team the Tigers rallied and had a lifeline on 85 minutes, when Qemali netted.

In an equally frenetic final few minutes, Daniel Awowusi and Adrian Assinor both shot wide for the Tigers as Crawley’s defence stood firm to secure their third win from the four games.

Crawley are now not in action until Saturday, November 26, when they host Hadley.