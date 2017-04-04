Cleere scores two as title swings in Totts’ favour

SSML Division Two: Totternhoe 3 St Neots Reserves 0

The SSML Division Two title race swung in Totternhoe’s favour after they defeated St Neots Town Reserves 3-0 on Saturday.

Goals from Andy Cleere (2) ensured the Totts triumphed, while rivals Thame Rangers suffered a shock 3-1 defeat at MK Gallacticos, adding to their midweek loss against Old Bradwell United.

That means that Chris Robson’s side are now four points clear, having played two games more than their rivals.

Cleere gave the hosts the lead on 19 minutes when he raced onto a Scott Murchie through ball before firing past the keeper.

The advantage was doubled just three minutes later when Cleere capitalised on a defensive mistake to round the opposition stopper and make it 2-0, notching his fifth goal in just two games.

Dan Lambeth then wrapped up the game just before half time rising well to power a header home from Aiden Murray’s corner, for his 46th goal this season.

The second half was a drab affair, with the Totts controlling the game but failing to create any clear-cut opportunities.

Joel Mccormick came the closest to making it four when he weaved into the box before unleashing a powerful drive that was well saved.

Boss Robson said: “It was a massive result for us.

“It wasn’t a great spectacle as the condition of the pitch made it impossible for either side to play any decent football, but I felt we adapted the better and controlled the game.

“We spoke before the game saying how important a win would be with Thame dropping points in midweek, and not only that, St Neots are a top side pushing for promotion also.

“To beat a rival at the top of the table would send out a message and also give us a massive boost going into a very busy month of football.

“We were stronger in battles, and just wanted the result more I felt, and we got our rewards.

“We now know things are in our own hands, however there is a lot of football to be played and my job is to keep everybody grounded and prepare us the best as I can for the final eight games.”

Totts host 13th placed Mursley United on Saturday, while Thame visit second bottom Clean Slate tonight and entertain MK Gallacticos on Saturday.

Totternhoe: Bromhall, J Rimmer, O’Connor, Loasby, Doggett, Murchie, Folland (Horgan), Golding (McCormick), Murray, Cleere (Hibbitt), Lambeth.

Subs not used; Weymouth, Zunguzah.