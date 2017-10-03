Crawley are hit for six by Saints

SSML Premier Division: St Margaretsbury 6 Crawley Green 3

Crawley Green were well and truly beaten in a nine goal extravaganza at St Margaretsbury on Saturday.

The visitors had actually opened the scoring, JJ Billy collecting the ball on the right wing, before finding Charlie Clayton who slotted past keeper Reece Grundy after just two minutes.

However, Saints were level moments later, when a corner was converted by Jamie Stephens from close range.

Tyrone Jones and Lee Roberts were causing danger for Crawley, the latter’s cross well cleared by Craig Savage in the 16th minute.

The pressure was buliding on the visiting defence, with Jon Stevenson shooting just wide, but they were 2-1 in front on 39 minutes through Daniel Ugandi’s lovely strike.

After the restart, Saints set about putting the result beyond doubt as just 60 seconds in, Jones sped away down the right and volleyed home.

Two minutes afterwards, he doubled his tally with another good finish, while Jonathan Evans was also on target, putting the hosts 5-1 ahead.

Clayton gave Green a glimmer of hope, as George Nicholls robbed Dan Odamo as Clayton pounced to pulle one back.

Home substitute Courney Clay scored his side’s sixth with a shot from 25 yards, but Green had a final consolation and Clayton his hat-trick when he netted in the closing stages.

Crawley, who have now dropped to second bottom in the table, travel to Holmer Green tonight and visit Biggleswade United on Saturday.